Grab PHL to start reimbursing select passengers on Dec. 31

(Eagle News) — Starting Dec. 31, Grab Philippines will start reimbursing some of its passengers who were overcharged.

In a statement on Thursday, Dec. 26, Grab said those who took rides in Metro Manila from Feb. 10 to May 10 and May 11 to Aug. 10 may claim the refund through the GrabRewards Catalogue.

Upon completion of the Know Your Customer process, Grab said the refund would be credited to their GrabPay Wallet accounts.

“As approved and ordered by the (Philippine Competition Commission), the passenger disbursement is computed from the proportion of the total fare of the passenger incurred within the time period, multiplied by the total fine to be disbursed,” Grab said.

Earlier, the PCC ordered Grab to make the P5-million refund to its selected passengers for breaches in its pricing commitments, among others.

The P5 million was part of the P23-million sanction the PCC imposed on the ride-hailing firm.

Prior to this, the PCC already fined Grab at least three times for other violations.