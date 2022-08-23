Gov’t work, classes at all levels in public schools in Metro Manila, five provinces suspended

(Eagle News) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has suspended government work and classes at all levels in public schools.

The suspension which applies effective 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 until Aug. 24 was made following a recommendation by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which noted the “continuous heavy rainfall brought about by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm “Florita.”

The suspension covers Metro Manila, and nearby provinces including Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales, and Bataan.

Excluded from the suspension are frontline agencies providing emergency services.

“The recommended suspension will prevent any untoward incidents and will ensure the safety of the general public,” the NDRRMC had said.