Gov’t unveils P51-billion cash aid for middle class amid COVID-19 crisis

Proposal is for aid to be coursed through small business employers of the middle-class members, govt says

(Eagle News)–The Philippine government on Monday, April 13, unveiled a P51-billion cash aid program for the country’s middle class workers employed by small businesses affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

Finance Undersecretary Karl Chua said in a televised address with President Rodrigo Duterte that the proposal was to provide the small businesses with the subsidy.

The businesses, Chua said, would be identified by the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Social Security System, among others.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said the middle class should receive aid from the government as well.

The President made the statement after Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla appealed for the aid, saying middle-class families in his province were the most affected by the COVID-19 crisis.