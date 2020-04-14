Gov’t to tap medical graduates for “limited” medicine practice amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grant of special authorizations, however, as “last resort”

(Eagle News) — The government will tap medical graduates to help fight the coronavirus disease 2019.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the limited practice of the graduates was decided by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant of special authorizations, however, would be as a “last resort.”

“Provided further that any authorization shall only be effective for the duration of the state of public health emergency in the Philippines unless earlier withdrawn by the IATF upon recommendation of the DOH,” Nograles said.

Earlier, Nograles announced the IATF had decided to allow medical workers who had signed overseas employment contracts as of March 8 to leave the country.

The issue of whether or not to allow them to leave was taken up by the IATF in its Monday meeting after a decision by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to prevent them from doing so amid the COVID-19 pandemic drew flak from some.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. had said the POEA move was a violation of the rights to travel and non-impairment of contracts.