Gov’t to repatriate Filipino crew members aboard cruise ship off Nagasaki, Japan

(Eagle News)–The government is set to repatriate Filipino crew members aboard a cruise ship docked off Nagasaki, Japan.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, the Consulate General in Osaka, along with the Philippine Overseas Labor Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Japan, are “in the process of mapping out with the Japan government the arrangements for the safe and orderly repatriation..” of the crew members aboard the MV Costa Atlantica.

The DFA said the embassy, the Consulate General, the POLO and OWWA in Japan are also “working closely with the local authorities and the management of MV Costa Atlantica, to ensure the care, health, safety, and welfare of all Filipinos onboard the ship in accordance with the relevant health and safety protocols currently being enforced by the Japan government in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The (DFA), through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka, is closely monitoring the situation of Filipino crew members..,” the DFA added.

Earlier, the Philippine government said it repatriated 881 Filipino sailors from the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government also sent off to their hometowns over 400 Filipinos who were on board the Diamond Cruise ship also in Japan after they completed the 14-day quarantine period.