Gov’t to patrol malls to check compliance with social distancing guidelines

(Eagle News) – The Chief Implementer of the Philippines’ COVID-19 response said the government will patrol malls to check compliance with social distancing guidelines.

“Ang gagawin po namin ng DTI ay iikot kami sa lahat ng mga malls para makita po namin kung talagang sumusunod sila (What we will do with DTI is to go around malls to check if they are really complying),” Secretary Carlito Galvez said.

Galvez made the statement in his report during President Rodrigo Duterte’s televised public address shortly before midnight on Tuesday, May 19.

“Yung mga hindi po sumusunod…ipapa-close po natin (Those which will not obey, we wil have them closed),” Galvez said.

– Localized lockdown –

Galvez also said that they are now working to localize the national action plan against COVID-19 through the local government units.

“Baka di na tayo mag-declare ng lockdown per region, but ang lockdown na lang natin dito per barangay. Yung barangay na mayroong cases, iyon po ang ila-lockdown natin, ” Galvez said.

He said LGUs will be given guidance to ensure observance with the guidelines issued by the IATF.

For example, if a certain compound with several families is infected by COVID-19, only the said area will be placed under lockdown.

“Hindi po natin hahayaan na makapagkalat po sila ng infection sa mga economic corridors po natin (We will not allow the to spread infection to our economic corridors),” he added.

Eagle News Service