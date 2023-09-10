Gov’t to continue distribution of cash grants to rice retailers affected by price cap on Monday

Beneficiaries in parts of Metro Manila, Zamboanga del Sur to receive P15,000 each

(Eagle News)–The government will continue providing cash grants to rice retailers in parts of Metro Manila and Zamboanga del Sur on Monday, Sept. 11.

The Presidential Communications Office said, based on a report by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the cash grant of P15000 will be given to each of the 15 beneficiaries in Pateros, 161 in Navotas, 129 in Parañaque, and 32 in Zamboanga del Sur, who were identified by the Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Agriculture.

This would be the second day of the government’s cash assistance distribution, which started in the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City and in Agora Market in San Juan City on Sept. 9.

Cash grants were also given to beneficiaries in Maypajo Market in Caloocan City.

The cash assistance under the Sustainable Livelihood Program aims to cushion the effects of a rice price cap on retailers of the staple following the issuance of Executive Order No. 39.

Through the EO, President Bongbong Marcos approved a DTI and DA recommendation for a P41 price ceiling on regular-milled rice and a P45 one on well-milled rice amid the surge of rice prices in the market.

The EO took effect on Sept. 5.

According to the PCO, a total of 239 rice retailers monitored in 37 markets in the National Capital Region have so far complied, based on a report from the DA.

The PCO said the DTI and the DSWD will meet also on Monday to discuss the list of beneficiaries of the grants under the program for the rest of NCR and provinces.