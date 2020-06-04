Gov’t to add six bus routes to help commuters in Metro Manila

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is set to add six bus routes to help commuters traveling within Metro Manila.

According to the LTFRB, the following are the new routes to be added on Friday, June 5:

Route 1: Monumento – Balagtas, Bulacan

Route 17: EDSA – Montalban, Rizal

Route 18: NAIA Loop

The following city bus routes, on the other hand, will be launched on Monday, June 8:

Route 3: Monumento – VGC

Route 11: Gilmore – Taytay

Route 21: Monumento – San Jose Del Monte

“LTFRB will be meeting with the concerned bus operators within the day to determine number of units that are to be deployed immediately,” the LTFRB said.

According to the LTFRB, “this is part of our gradual and calibrated approach in the resumption of public transport operations in Metro Manila.”

Earlier this week, the following routes were opened as part of the 31 overall rationalized bus routes in Metro Manila:

Route 5, Angat – Quezon Ave.

*Number of authorized units: 510

Route 28, Dasmariñas – NCR

*Number of authorized units: 151

Route 9 (Cubao-Antipolo), to augment LRT-2.

Route 17 (EDSA Taft-Monumento), to augment LRT-1.

Portion of Route E (EDSA Carousel), to augment MRT-3.

Public transportation is still limited in Metro Manila, which is under a general community quarantine.