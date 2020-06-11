Gov’t suspends Balik Probinsiya program

(Eagle News)–The government has suspended the Balik Probinsiya program to prioritize the transport of individuals who have yet to return to their provinces from the capital amid the community quarantine.

“This was a clear instruction from the President. Unahin, pauwiin na ang ating mga kababayan na stranded dito sa Maynila. These are the OFWs, our construction workers, ating mga turista at mga estudyante,” National Housing Authority general manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. said.

According to Escalada, the program will resume once the locally stranded individuals are assisted.

“I foresee that in the next month, let’s say for example July, I think bababa na ang demand ng stranded and therefore [ang] Balik Probinsiya will now take our second rollouts by that time,” he said.

The Balik Probinsiya program is the government’s long-term solution to congestion in Metro Manila.

It aims to promote development in the countryside by encouraging the resettlement of residents from Metro Manila.

Under the program, around 100 individuals have returned to Leyte.