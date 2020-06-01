Gov’t repatriates 160 Filipinos from Japan

(Eagle News)–The government has recently repatriated over 100 Filipinos from Japan, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, June 1.

In a statement, the DFA said the 160 Filipinos had been stranded for weeks due to “pandemic related multiple flight cancellations, limited airline seat availability, or prohibitive airfare rebooking costs.”

The DFA said the Filipinos departed from Narita International Airport via a chartered flight mounted by the DFA, through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo working in close coordination with the Philippine Consulates-General in Osaka and Nagoya.

Upon arrival in Manila, the repatriates will undergo COVID-19 testing and will be quarantined in hotels so they can wait out the results of their test.

“Member-agencies of the One Stop Shop, led by DOTR and DOH, were at the airport and extended assistance to the repatriates,” the DFA said.