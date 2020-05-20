Gov’t repatriates 157 Filipinos from Bahrain, Macau

(Eagle News)–The government has repatriated over 150 Filipinos from Bahrain and Macau amid since Saturday, May 16.

Based on data from the Department of Foreign Affairs, of the 157 repatriated, 14 were from Bahrain and 143 from Macau.

The DFA said of the 14 Filipinos repatriated from Bahrain, five lost their jobs with the closure of their respective companies due to the global health crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other was a minor, while eight were detainees.

Of these eight, four were recently pardoned by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Filipinos who were repatriated by the Philippine Embassy in Bahrain, in cooperation with the ASEAN Bahrain Council, arrived in Manila on Sunday, May 17, via Gulf Air 154.

On Tuesday night, the DFA said the 143 Filipinos arrived from Macau.

“As #WeHealAsOne, DFA & partner agencies continue to shepherd the “whole-of-gov’t” approach for seamless repatriations of overseas Filipinos amid the pandemic,” the DFA said in a Tweet.