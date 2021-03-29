Gov’t releases transport guidelines for duration of ECQ

(Eagle News) — Starting today, March 29, maritime transportation at ports shall operate only at 50% capacity.

According to the Joint Maritime and Port Advisory released by the maritime sector of the Department of Transportation, composed of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), cargo handling, vessel operations and other related port ancillary services shall also continue to be subject to compliance with recent issuances on the implementation of enhanced community within quarantine within the NCR Plus Bubble.

The NCR Plus bubble covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal.

Travel through maritime vessels and the ports shall be subject to requirements as may be imposed by local government units where voyages originate and end.

It added only allowed individuals as stated in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Omnibus Guidelines shall be permitted to travel on board maritime vessel at both government and private ports.

The IATF has said only those working in permitted industries during the ECQ, other authorized persons outside residences, and those availing of necessities are allowed to leave their homes.

The DOTr earlier announced the following transportation protocols for land and air transport:

Aviation

International inbound passenger capacity at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) shall remain to be limited at the maximum of 1,500 passengers per day

Domestic commercial operations shall be allowed subject to compliance with the requirements or restrictions on capacity and frequency of flights that may be imposed by all the local government units (LGUs) outside of the NCR+ bubble;

Movement of persons shall be limited to essential purpose or activities and Authorized Persons Outside of their Residence (APOR). Airlines shall screen departing passengers to validate the passengers’ purpose of travel.

Railways

Passenger capacity for all rail lines will be retained to 20-30%. With 20-30% capacity, rail lines can accommodate the following number of passengers per train set: 370 for LRT-1, 274 for LRT-2, 372 for MRT-3, and 310 for PNR.

To give way to the annual maintenance and rehabilitation of the country’s rail lines,’ the following schedule will be observed:

MRT-3: NO OPERATIONS from March 30 up to April 4

LRT-1: NO OPERATIONS from March 31 to April 4

LRT-2: NO OPERATIONS from March 31 to April 4

PNR: NO OPERATIONS on April 1, except for the Calamba-Tutuban trip; NO OPERATIONS as well on April 2 to 3

*On April 4, the PNR will immediately resume operations on the following routes: Tutuban-Alabang and vice versa, Tutuban-Calamba and vice versa, Tutuban-Gov. Pascual and vice versa, Gov. Pascual-Bicutan and vice versa, and Naga-Sipocot and vice versa.

*Regular operations for all rail lines will resume on Monday, April 5.

Road transport

Public transportation shall be allowed in areas under ECQ at reduced capacity in accordance with the guidelines of the IATF-MEID. All other modes of transportation – privately-owned, with special permit, and/or dedicated service under government initiative, among others, shall strictly observe the prescribed physical distancing and sanitary measures at all times.

For public utility buses (PUBs) and public utility jeepneys (PUJs), 50% of the vehicle’s capacity will be allowed, excluding the driver and the conductor. Passengers will observe the one-seat apart rule, and no standing passengers will be allowed.

The entry of provincial buses with only APOR as passengers shall be allowed provided that these are point-to-point trips.

For UV Express, only a maximum of two passengers per row will be allowed and the vehicle should not exceed 50% of its capacity. Only one passenger will likewise be allowed on the driver’s row.

Taxis and TNVS are also required to only allow two passengers per row and one passenger on the driver’s row.

Shuttle service vehicles shall be allowed to operate, subject to strict physical distancing (one-seat apart) and sanitary practices in accordance with the guidelines of Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) JMC 2020-04-A.

For tricycles, only one passenger will be allowed to ride in the side-car and no passenger shall be seated right beside/behind the driver. Further, the operations of tricycles shall be approved by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and respective LGUs, in compliance with the existing policies on its operational limitations.

The operation of motorcycle taxis shall be allowed for those considered as APOR. Enforcement agencies shall continue to apprehend informal and illegal MC Taxi services or the “habal-habal.”

The operations of free transport services for medical frontliners will be sustained during the enforcement of ECQ. This is in consideration of the decrease in the capacity of PUVs due to physical distancing measures.

Non-motorized transport and personal mobility devices are encouraged, such as bicycles, provided that the rider will strictly abide by the physical distancing measures imposed by the Department of Health (DOH).

According to the DOTr, all transport sectors are ordered to continue the strict enforcement of the following: Wearing face masks and face shields; ban on talking and making telephone calls; ban on eating; maintenance of PUV ventilation; frequent disinfection; ban on passengers with COVID-19 symptoms inside public transportation; and physical distancing rule.

The Palace announced the ECQ in the Greater Manila Area over the weekend, in a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ECQ starts today, March 29, and is expected to end on April 4.