Gov’t reiterates zero-tolerance policy for corruption, human rights abuses

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, September 27, reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance policy for corruption and human rights abuses.

The President made the statement as he called on the second batch of newly promoted star rank officials of the Philippine National Police in Malacañang Palace to lead by example.

“As officials, you are responsible for ensuring that all PNP personnel uphold the highest standards of ethics, professionalism and respect for human rights,” the President said.

He added it was incumbent upon the newly promoted officials to “prioritize dialogue, collaboration and cooperation within the communities that you serve,” noting that trust was the foundation of effective law enforcement.

The oath-taking ceremony gathered 55 newly promoted PNP officials, including one Police Lieutenant General, seven Police Major Generals and 47 Police Brigadier Generals.