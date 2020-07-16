Gov’t recently repatriates 410 Filipinos from Lebanon

(Eagle News) — The government has repatriated over 400 Filipinos from Lebanon, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, July 16.

According to the DFA, the 410 repatriated Filipinos on July 12 represents the largest single mass repatriation in the country’s history.

It said the Filipinos arrived via Qatar Airways QR 7474/QR 3150.

According to the DFA, many of the repatriates’ have stayed in Lebanon for years.

Their travel expenses, such as tickets and immigration penalties, were paid for by the embassy under the Embassy’s Free Voluntary Mass Repatriation Program.

The program was launched in December 2019.

Prior to this chartered flight, 1,023 beneficiaries on 15 flights were already repatriated under the program, the DFA said.

The latest batch of repatriates brings the total number of program beneficiaries to 1,433.

“The Embassy thanks the Lebanese Government and Qatar Airways for their invaluable assistance in this repatriation,” the DFA said.