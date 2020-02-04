Gov’t on top of novel coronavirus situation — Go

(Eagle News) — Senator Bong Go on Tuesday, Feb. 4, said the government has been on top of the novel coronavirus situation since Day 1.

In his opening statement during the Senate committee on health’s hearing on the virus, Go noted that “even a key official from the World Health organization has commended the efforts” of the government in responding to the health concerns.

Earlier, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, said the WHO commended the Philippines for its response.

Go in particular lauded health officials, who he said were “working double time to address this current threat.”

“Not only those who are present here today, but health workers and practitioners who sacrificed their time and their own lives to serve their country and protect fellow Filipinos,” he said.

He slammed critics who he said only gave wrong information that caused panic.

“Yung mga panay dada naman diyan para lang makapagsalita, mga bashers na sumasakay sa sitwasyon para sa pansariling interes, mga taong gusto lang magdulot ng panic, at mga nagpapakalat ng fake news, kayo ang dapat iquarantine para hindi kayo makahawa,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a temporary ban on travelers from China, and from Hong Kong and Macau amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Philippines has so far confirmed two novel coronavirus cases, including one death.