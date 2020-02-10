Gov’t mulls including Taiwan in travel ban amid 2019-nCoV threat

(Eagle News)–The government is mulling extending the temporary ban on travelers from Taiwan to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Philippines would discuss that possibility first.

“It will still be subjected to a discussion and agreement among the member agencies of the inter-agency task force,” Bayugo said.

So far, the government’s ban includes travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The seat of the novel coronavirus outbreak is Wuhan, China.