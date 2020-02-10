Featured News, National

Gov’t mulls including Taiwan in travel ban amid 2019-nCoV threat

on

(Eagle News)–The government is mulling extending the temporary ban on travelers from Taiwan to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Philippines would discuss that possibility first.

“It will still be subjected to a discussion and agreement among the member agencies of the inter-agency task force,” Bayugo said.

So far, the government’s ban includes travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The seat of the novel coronavirus outbreak is Wuhan, China.

 

 

 

