Gov’t helps 351 Filipinos from Malaysia return to the PHL

(Eagle News)–Over 300 Filipinos from Malaysia returned to the Philippines on Thursday, July 23, with the assistance of the government, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA said the 351 arrived on board a Cebu Pacific chartered plane that departed from Kuala Lumpur.

Of the number, the DFA said majority were Overseas Filipino Workers and their family members, while the rest were tourists and students who had requested assistance after being stranded due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent cancellation of commercial flights.

The DFA said the flight included not only passengers from different states in Peninsular Malaysia, but also Filipinos from Sabah and Sarawak.

Prior to check-in, the 351 Filipinos were given face masks by the embassy team assisting them at the airport.

Packed meals were also distributed.

Upon disembarkation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the passengers were also subjected to a mandatory health assessment and COVID-19 test by the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine (DOH-BOQ) before going to their designated quarantine facilities.

According to the department, this is the third government-funded chartered flight organized by the Philippine Embassy and the DFA to help Filipinos there return home.

The 351 Filipinos did not have to pay for their tickets.

“We will continue to exert all possible efforts to help our kababayans return home to their families,” Ambassador Charles Jose said.