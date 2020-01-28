Gov’t: Filipinos who wish to return from China will have to be quarantined for 14 days

(Eagle News) — The government on Tuesday, Jan. 28, said Filipinos who would like to return to the Philippines from China will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period upon their arrival.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III made the announcement, as the government expressed willingness to work with China for the repatriation of Filipino nationals in the seat of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We are now arranging one place where we can quarantine all of them for case management rather than assigning them to different facilities,” Duque said.

He said the government would spend for the costs of being quarantined.

According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, there are over 300 Filipinos in Hubei, where Wuhan is situated.

Of these, he said 150 were in Wuhan.

According to the DOH, 24 people were being closely monitored for symptoms of the virus in the country, but the agency said there was no confirmed case of the novel coronavirus so far.