Gov’t facilitates return to PHL of 425 Filipinos stranded in S. Korea

(Eagle News)–The government has facilitated the return to the Philippines of over 400 Filipinos stranded in South Korea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the DFA said the 425 Filipinos arrived on June 23 via two special flights – Korean Air KE 623 and Asiana Airlines OZ 703.

The special flights were arranged by the Philippine Embassy in Seoul, with the support of the Department of Foreign Affairs and other relevant Philippine government agencies such as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and the Manila International Airport Authorities (MIAA), in cooperation with Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, the DFA said.

The departing Filipinos were briefed on the procedures for COVID-19 testing and quarantine upon their arrival in Manila.

They were also given vitamins and face masks, care of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office.

The Philippine Embassy in Seoul has so far facilitated the return of close to 700 Filipinos in South Korea, both residents and transiting passengers.