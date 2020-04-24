Gov’t considering “reprioritizing” social amelioration program cash subsidy towards ECQ areas

(Eagle News)–The government is considering “reprioritizing” the social amelioration cash subsidy towards enhanced community quarantine areas.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement in a press conference on Friday, April 24.

“Ibig sabihin ‘yung SAP po na para sa areas na hindi na po under ECQ siyempre po ‘yung cash subsidy kinakailangan pag-aralan na ibuhos doon sa mga areas under ECQ pa rin,” Roque said.

President Rodrigo Duterte said included in the ECQ were Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Albay, Catanduanes and other areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

The Inter-Agency Task Force has also recommended the opening of classes in September.

Roque said higher education institutions may in areas under a general community quarantine can continue their classes until the end of the academic year.