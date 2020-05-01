Gov’t allows partial reopening of POGOs

(Eagle News)–The Philippine government has allowed the partial reopening of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations amid the enhanced community quarantine.

In a radio interview, Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation chair and chief executive officer Andrea Domingo said, however, that only 30% of the total workforce will be allowed to report for work.

Those who will report for work, she said, should live near the workplace, and shall be transported to work and to their homes by private buses provided by the POGOs themselves.

In the workplace, she said health protocols such as social distancing measures, the wearing of face masks and disinfection of work areas every shift shall be strictly followed.

“Yung negative lang ang puwedeng pumasok at sila ay ite-test every 14 days,” she added.