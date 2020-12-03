Move It granted provisional authority to operate

(Eagle News) –Move It riders can now resume their operations.

This was after the Motorcycle Taxi Technical Working Group on Thursday, Dec. 3, approved the issuance of a provisional authority to operate to the motorcycle-riding company.

With the provisional authority, the Department of Transportation said the company can operate under the extended Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program.

The DOTr said the provisional authority is valid from December 3 to 8, pending approval of the company’s enhanced/modified barrier by the National Task Force.

“Once MoveIt is able to fully comply with the requirement/s, a Certificate of Compliance shall be issued to them by the MC Taxi TWG,” the DOTr said.

In November, the government allowed Angkas and JoyRide to resume operations in Metro Manila after they were issued provisional authorities to operate.