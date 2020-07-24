Gov’t approves conduct of physician licensure exam in September

(Eagle News)–The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the conduct of the physician licensure exam this September.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday, July 24, said this was tentatively scheduled on September 20 and 21.

Roque said social distancing measures will be strictly observed.

The physician licensure exam was supposed to be held in March but the Professional Regulation Commission had to cancel the last parts due to the prohibition on mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, the IATF said it would allow the “limited” medical practice of medicine graduates to fight the COVID-19 pandemic “as a last resort.”