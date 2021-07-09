Featured News, National

Gov’t allows children aged 5 and above to go outdoors in select places in GCQ, MGCQ areas

Palace notes children should also be accompanied by adults

(Eagle News) — Children aged five and above are now allowed to go outdoors  amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said children in this age category can now go to the following areas in places under a general community quarantine (GCQ) and a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), provided they are accompanied by adults:

  • beach
  • outdoor tourism areas
  • park
  • playground
  • biking and hiking trails
  • The areas under a GCQ with heightened restrictions are not covered by the new guidelines.

Children who fit the age bracket are also now allowed to play outdoor non-contact sports.

 

 

 

 

