Gov’t allows children aged 5 and above to go outdoors in select places in GCQ, MGCQ areas

Palace notes children should also be accompanied by adults
(Eagle News) — Children aged five and above are now allowed to go outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said children in this age category can now go to the following areas in places under a general community quarantine (GCQ) and a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), provided they are accompanied by adults:
- beach
- outdoor tourism areas
- park
- playground
- biking and hiking trails
- The areas under a GCQ with heightened restrictions are not covered by the new guidelines.
Children who fit the age bracket are also now allowed to play outdoor non-contact sports.