Gov’t allows children aged 5 and above to go outdoors in select places in GCQ, MGCQ areas

Palace notes children should also be accompanied by adults

(Eagle News) — Children aged five and above are now allowed to go outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said children in this age category can now go to the following areas in places under a general community quarantine (GCQ) and a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), provided they are accompanied by adults:

beach

outdoor tourism areas

park

playground

biking and hiking trails

The areas under a GCQ with heightened restrictions are not covered by the new guidelines.

Children who fit the age bracket are also now allowed to play outdoor non-contact sports.