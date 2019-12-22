Government, NDFP reps recommend truce from Dec. 23 to Jan. 7, 2020

(Eagle News)-Government and National Democratic Front of the Philippines representatives have agreed to recommend “unilateral and reciprocal” nationwide ceasefires during the holiday season.

According to a statement signed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and negotiator Hernani Braganza of the government; and senior adviser Luis Jalandoni and chair Fidel Agcaoili of the NDFP negotiating panel, the recommendation to their principals was a truce effective midnight of December 23 to 11:59 p.m. of Jan. 7, 2020.

The statement was signed by Kristina Rie Levheim, a third-party facilitator from the Norwegian government.

“During the ceasefire period, the respective armed units and personnel of the parties will ‘cease and desist’ to launch offensive military operations against the other,” the statement said.

The statement said the ceasefires were “intended to generate a positive environment conducive to the holding of informal talks preparatory to the formal meeting to resume the peace negotiations.”

It said they shall be goodwill and confidence-building measures during the holidays.