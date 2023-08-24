“Goring” maintains its strength as it traverses the PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — “Goring” has maintained its strength as it traverses the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

PAGASA said the center of the tropical depression was estimated 355 km east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan or 300 km east of Basco, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 70 kph, moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

According to PAGASA, although “Goring” is so far less likely to bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next three days, any westward shift may result in heavy rainfall over portions of Cagayan Valley.

The southwest monsoon may also be enhanced by the tropical cyclone beginning Sunday or Monday, resulting in possible occasional rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said after a period of generally northwestward movement in the next 12 hours, “Goring” is forecast to turn generally southward while traversing the waters off the eastern coast of Cagayan Valley.

“While current intensity forecast indicates the progression towards a typhoon category, the inherent volatility of attaining super typhoon category remains a possibility,” PAGASA said.