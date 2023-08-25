“Goring” intensifies into a severe tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Goring” has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas remain under a tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1:

Batanes

the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Islands, Camiguin Islands)

the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

the eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, and Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City)

“Goring” is so far located 260 km east of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 135 kph.

It is moving southeastward slowly.

PAGASA said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan are expected to have accumulated rainfall of 50 to 100 mm from today to tomorrow afternoon.

The southwest monsoon will also be enhanced by “Goring,” so occasional rains are expected over the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon beginning Saturday, Aug. 26, and over the western portion of Visayas beginning Sunday, Aug. 27.

“Goring” is forecast to move south southwestward or southward over the waters east of Northern Luzon until tomorrow evening.

It is then expected to turn generally southward or southeastward for the rest of tomorrow through Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said.