“Goring” develops into a supertyphoon; extreme eastern portion of Isabela under Signal No. 3

(Eagle News)–The extreme eastern portion of Isabela is now under Signal No. 3 as “Goring” developed into a supertyphoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone wind signal is, in particular, hoisted over Divilacan and Palanan.

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 2:

Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Lal-lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Ilagan City, Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Mariano)

Extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Babuyan Islands

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Eastern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan)

Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalnueg, Bangui)

Northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal)

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

Polillo Islands

Calaguas Islands

“Goring” is so far located over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 230 kph.

It is moving south southwestward slowly.

PAGASA said the extreme eastern portion of Isabela is expected to experience more than 200 mm of rainfall today.

The southwest monsoon will also be enhanced by “Goring,” so occasional rains or monsoon rains are expected over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

“Goring” is forecast to begin its loop over the Philippine Sea east of the Cagayan-Isabela area today, PAGASA said.

PAGASA said it is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan on Wednesday evening or Thursday evening.