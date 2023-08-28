“Goring” continues to weaken; Signal No. 1 still raised over portions of Luzon

(Eagle News) — “Goring” has continued to weaken while moving north northeastward over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are still under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Buguey, Santa Ana, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala)

the eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

the northern and central portions of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Baler, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

Polillo Islands

the northern and eastern portions of Camarines Norte (Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes) including Calaguas Islands

the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan)

the northern portion of Catanduanes (Panganiban, Caramoran, Viga, Bagamanoc, Pandan)

The center of “Goring” is so far located 245 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 190 kph.

It is moving north northeastward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan is expected to have 50 to 100 mm of rainfall today.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by “Goring” will also bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

“Goring” is forecast to turn generally northeastward and northward today until tomorrow, then generally northwestward tomorrow towards the Bashi Channel and the vicinity of Batanes.

It is expected to make a close approach to Batanes between Wednesday morning and evening and the southern portion of Taiwan between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Afterwards, it will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning or afternoon and cross the Taiwan Strait before making landfall over southeastern China on Friday evening or on Saturday.