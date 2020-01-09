Go slams Robredo for saying drug war a “massive failure”; Filipinos feel safer, he says

(Eagle News) — Senator Bong Go on Thursday, Jan. 9, slammed Vice President Leni Robredo for her remark the drug war was a “massive failure,” saying Filipinos actually feel safer now.

“Between one person using her own computation giving a grade of 1 percent, and 79 percent of Filipinos who said they are satisfied with our campaign, I will choose to believe the latter,” Go said, citing results of a Social Weather Stations that showed that 79 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the drug war.

According to Go, the drug war method was effective because many who were involved in drugs have changed their ways.

“Ito ang rason kung kaya’t patuloy ang kampanya ng gobyerno na puksain ito at iligtas ang mga inosenteng nabibiktima ng iligal na droga. Hindi po ito madadaan sa salita lamang. Dapat takutin at, kung kailangan, patayin ang masasamang loob para sugpuin ang iligal na droga sa bansa,” he said.

“VP Leni, tanungin nalang natin ang taumbayan. Pakinggan ninyo po ang hinaing ng ordinaryong mamamayan. Majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the war against illegal drugs because they feel safer now,” he added.

In her drug war report released last week, Robredo said only 1 percent of the illegal drugs supply had been reduced.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency disputed the report, saying the data was inaccurate, while President Rodrigo Duterte called her a “colossal blunder.”

Robredo, however, stood by her report, saying it was based on data provided by the government itself.