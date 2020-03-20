Go: Senate, House ready to hold special session for supplemental budget on Saturday afternoon

(Eagle News)–Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have expressed readiness to hold the special session of Congress for the passage of a supplemental budget against the coronavirus disease 2019 tomorrow afternoon.

In a statement, Senator Bong Go said according to Sotto, this was at 2 p.m.

“According to the Office of the President, the Presidential Proclamation to be released will call for a Special Session anytime from March 21 to 23. However, the Legislative branch will try to finish it tomorrow night given the urgency of the situation,” Go said.

He said he was informed the Office of the President “will transmit to the legislators the proposed budget being requested, the proposed powers and authority needed for it to be utilized efficiently by the agencies, and other proposals, particularly for granting additional food and cash assistance to affected Filipinos, especially those belonging to the vulnerable sectors.”

“As a legislator, I am ready to attend. Both Houses of Congress should make sure that proper safeguards will be in place in the conduct of the Special Session in compliance with the President’s orders to exercise social distancing measures,” Go said, noting that the “government as a whole shall continue to do its job in a manner that will not put the health of others at risk.”

“Sa panahon ng krisis, hindi pwedeng ipagpaliban ang tulong sa kapwa Pilipino, tuloy-tuloy tayong magseserbisyo,” he said.

Earlier, Cayetano said social distancing measures will be put in place after President Rodrigo Duterte called for the special session to help those affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

The Philippines has recorded over 200 COVID-19 cases.