Go says no evacuation of Filipinos from Wuhan pending China’s decision

(Eagle News)–The Philippines will not evacuate Filipinos from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, pending China’s decision on the matter, Senator Bong Go has said.

According to Go, “hinihintay ng (Department of Foreign Affairs) officials ano ang magiging desisyon ng China dahil sila ang ‘di pumayag na sunduin ang 30-50 Filipinos [roon] na gusto na umuwi.”

Go clarified that he wanted the Filipinos to come home because “kawawa [rin] sila dun parang naka-lockdown sila para silang preso.”

He said, however, that they shouldn’t be infected by the virus.

So far, he said the government had everything under control.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte had given instructions, with officials monitoring all seaports and airports.

“Talagang chinecheck ‘yun ng ating Bureau of Quarantine at kung may reported case, dinadala sa ospital, tsinetsek agad, at within 2-3 hours nalalaman kung positibo o negatibo. [Sa lahat] papasok dito, lahat ng safety measures gagawin ng gobyerno para di makalusot [ang virus],” he said.

He said so far, “ayoko muna istorbohin ang health officials natin.”

“[Pero] Nagkausap kami ni Pangulong [Rodrigo] Duterte kagabi, magkasama kami kagabi at nabanggit naman po ni Pangulo sana hindi umabot yun dito dahil mainit naman ang ating temperatura maaaring namatay na ang virus kung pumasok man dito,” Go said.

The Department of Health has said 13 individuals were being monitored for a possible novel coronavirus but that there was still no confirmed case in the country.