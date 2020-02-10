Go on filing of Senate reso seeking VFA review: It’s each Senator’s right to express views

(Eagle News)–Senator Bong Go said he respects the filing of a Senate resolution seeking for a review of the Visiting Forces Agreement before its planned termination.

In a statement, Go said the Senate was, after all, a separate branch of government.

“..At karapatan po ng bawat senador to express our views, their views. ‘Yung resolution naman po ay isang suggestion… baka magbago pa ang isip ng ating mahal na Pangulo,” Go said.

Asked if he would vote for the resolution filed by Senate President Tito Sotto, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senator Panfilo Lacson, Go said: “Susunod po ako kung ano ‘yung batas.”

“Kung naaayon naman sa ating batas na pwedeng i-terminate ng Presidente ang VFA at kung di na po kailangan ng concurrence ng Congress ay respetuhin dapat po ‘yun,” Go said.

He said that he will also welcome it if the President reconsiders his position.

“Ang importante po rito ay mapaintindi po sa bansang Amerika na huwag po kayong manghimasok,” he said.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Duterte has instructed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea for Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin to be informed about the need to send the notice of termination of the VFA to the US government.

Medialdea said he has not received such a directive from the President yet but Panelo said the order would be given today, Feb. 10.

Duterte threatened to scrap the VFA, which governs the conduct of American soldiers in the country, after the US government cancelled Dela Rosa’s US visa.

Dela Rosa said he believes the cancellation was due to his role as then-national police chief in the drug war, which the US has repeatedly criticized.

Dela Rosa said Duterte’s threat was all about one-sided foreign relations.