Gatchalian tests negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Senator Sherwin Gatchalian tested negative for the 2019 coronavirus disease.

“After submitting myself to a COVID-19 test last Friday, I’m happy to hear from the pronouncements made by Health Secretary Francisco Duque just this morning that I tested negative for the disease,” Gatchalian said.

According to Gatchalian, this was based on tests done on him by the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

Gatchalian underwent tests after one of the resource persons at a Senate hearing on March 5 tested positive for COVID-19.

Gatchalian said he would finish his 14-day quarantine.

“We must pool our resources together to fight this dreaded virus.Hinihikayat ko po ang lahat na sumunod sa mga panuntunan na inilatag ng ating gobyerno para hindi na lumobo ang bilang ng mga kaso ng COVID-19,” he added.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri tested positive for COVID-19.

Zubiri said he was in isolation in his home. With a report from Meanne Corvera