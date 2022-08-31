“Gardo” meandering over PHL Sea but is unlikely to directly affect PHL weather conditions: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — “Gardo” is moving north northeastward and is now meandering over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the tropical depression, located 1,130 km east of extreme Northern Luzon, however, is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period.

It is also unlikely to directly affect sea conditions.

PAGASA said “Gardo” is forecast to move generally northward or north northwestward throughout the forecast period as it interacts with Super Typhoon “Hinnamnor” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

It said “Gardo” will degenerate into a remnant low this afternoon or evening as “Hinnamnor” begins to assimilate its circulation.

Nevertheless, PAGASA said “persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.”