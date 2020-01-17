Gamboa is new PNP chief

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, Jan. 17, announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as the chief of the Philippine National Police.

“Pinakita mo sa akin yung sincerity mo and I’d like you to leave something that you will be remembered by the country,” the President told Gamboa, who was present during his speech in Davao.

Gamboa answered with a salute.

In a short statement, the PNP welcomed Duterte’s appointment of Gamboa, who was named PNP officer in charge after Oscar Albayalde resigned following graft allegations.

“Under the able leadership of PLtGen Gamboa, we assure the public that the PNP remains committed to intensify the campaign against criminality, illegal drugs and corruption, following the rule of law and with utmost respect for human rights, and vigorously pursue internal cleansing to weed the ranks of rogue cops, all towards winning back the trust and confidence of the people,” the PNP said.