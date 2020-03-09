Gamboa goes back to work days after chopper crash

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief General Archie Gamboa went back to work on Monday, March 9, days after he was hospitalized after figuring in a helicopter crash in Laguna.

In his first press conference since he was discharged following the incident in San Pedro, Gamboa said he was convinced the crash was not the result of a “sabotage.”

“Convinced ako nobody in his right mind will do that,” he said.

Gamboa also noted that his companions on board the helicopter were in a stable condition, except for Major General Mariel Magaway and Major General Joevic Ramos.

He said, however, that their condition was “improving.”

“Generally, okay sila. They remain in the (intensive care unit),” he said.

The Philippine National Police has said a probe would be conducted.

Initial reports said, however, that the chopper, a Bell 492, had gotten entangled in wires due to poor visibility upon takeoff. With a report from Mar Gabriel