Gamboa eyes submitting recommendation on cops included in drug list on March 5

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa on Wednesday, Feb. 19, said he intends to submit his recommendation on the policemen included in the drug watchlist to President Rodrigo Duterte on March 5.

Gamboa said in a press conference the recommendation was to be made on the same day the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines were set to have a joint command conference with the President.

“As a matter of fact, there is an initial recommendation..,” he said.

According to Gamboa, of the 357 policemen on the list, one died and 15 opted for retirement.

He said of the initial 43 who went absent without leave, some have reported.

“Kahapon bumaba ang breakdown to 19. So ito talaga yung hindi nagpakita. But the balance of 43 minus 19, I told them to look, the only excuse they are going to have is when they can present a medical certificate that they have been admitted or what,” Gamboa said. With a report from Mar Gabriel