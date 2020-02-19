Gamboa: Espenido issue “purely internal”

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa on Wednesday, Feb. 19, said the case of Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido was “purely an internal issue.”

Gamboa issued the remark in a televised press conference after Espenido blamed some unscrupulous politicians behind his inclusion in the drug list.

According to Gamboa, he “will deal with Espenido squarely as the chief PNP and he being a member of the PNP.”

He said the PNP would also release guidelines on posting on social media for PNP personnel.

In a nationally televised press conference, Espenido said “greedy politicians” had a hand in his inclusion in the drug list.

The police official, however, did not elaborate.

President Rodrigo Duterte has heaped praises on Espenido for his role in the drug war.

It was Espenido who led a raid on the properties of former Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., whom Duterte had implicated in illegal drug activities.

Parojinog and several others including his wife were killed.