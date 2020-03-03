Gamboa defends authorities’ decision to allow Greenhills hostage-taker to hold presscon

There’s a “tactical reason” behind it, he says

(Eagle News)– Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa on Tuesday, March 3, said there was a “tactical reason” the man who took several people hostage in a mall in San Juan was allowed to hold a press conference on Monday night.

Gamboa made the remark in a radio interview, following criticisms about why Alchie Paray had been allowed to speak to the media for almost an hour.

“Marami critic kanina bakit siya pinayagan na mag-presscon pa but of course, sinabi ni mayor it is part of the negotiation,” he said, referring to San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.

Zamora had responded to the scene.

According to Gamboa, the authorities handled the situation properly, noting that the military and police would only come in as a last resort.

“Probably when the right time comes siguro the NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) or the mayor could tell you that (why Paray was allowed to talk),” Gamboa said.

Zamora had said allowing Paray to do so was part of the negotiations for the release of the audience.

Paray, a dismissed security guard, had been talking about alleged corruption in the security agency for almost an hour before he was subdued by authorities.

The press conference took place hours after he took several people hostage in the V-mall in Greenhills.