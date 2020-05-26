Frontal system affects Extreme Northern Luzon

Southwesterly windflow affects rest of area

(Eagle News)–Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR),Cagayan Valley Region, and the provinces of Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the frontal system affecting Extreme Northern Luzon and the southwesterly windflow affecting the rest of the area.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern Luzon and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.