Frontal system affects extreme N. Luzon

Visayas, Mindanao affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–A frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

In its weather update on Wednesday, May 20, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the frontal system.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.