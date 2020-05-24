Frontal system affects extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)-A frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.