Frontal system affecting extreme Northern Luzon: PAGASA

Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — The frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, and Cagayan, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.