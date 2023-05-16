Frontal system affecting extreme N. Luzon: PAGASA

Western sections of Northern and Central Luzon affected by southwesterly surface windflow

(Eagle News) — The frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration, the southwesterly surface windflow is also affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods to landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cagayan, Apayao, Zambales, and Bataan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, VIsayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.