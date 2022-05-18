Frontal system affecting extreme N. Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.