Frontal system affecting extreme N. Luzon: PAGASA

Western section of Northern, Central Luzon also affected by southwesterly surface windflow

(Eagle News) — The frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the southwesterly surface windflow is also affecting the western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are also possible.

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bataan, Pampanga, Zambales, Bulacan, and the rest of Ilocos Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon, according to the weather bureau, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.