Frontal system affecting eastern section of Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley will also have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.