Free wi-fi installed at quarantine centers for frontliners, patients

(Eagle News) – Free Wi-Fi has been provided to quarantine centers nationwide to aid health workers in submitting reports and allow frontliners and patients to keep in touch with their families amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said that it has installed free Wi-Fi hotspots in Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Philippine International Convention Center, and World Trade Center.

“[F]ree internet connectivity will help health workers in their submission of situation reports online. It will also alleviate fear and distress among frontliners and patients by allowing them to keep in touch with their families and loved ones”, the DICT statement said.

The agency has also earlier installed free wi-fi to other quarantine centers in the country – Dagupan City Astrodome in Pangasinan; New Clark City – Athletes Village in Capas, Tarlac; City Rest Drive Inn in Tuguegarao City; Sacred Heart School for Boys in Cebu City; and Ateneo de Zamboanga – Lantaka Campus in Zamboanga.

In addition, the DICT also installed free Wi-Fi hotspots in more than 30 COVID-19 monitoring and control centers, as well as in five COVID-19 testing centers nationwide.

“Connectivity at these locations is expected to aid in the exchange of information during this crucial time”, the statement added.

Eagle News Service