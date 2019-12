(Eagle News)-The Metro Rail Transit-3 is giving free train rides on selected hours on Monday, Dec. 30.

The MRT-3 said the free rides could be availed of from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The free rides are in celebration of Rizal Day, which aims to commemorate the heroism of the country’s national hero Jose Rizal.